Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Write on, Eaton

13 July 2022 - 15:38
Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
Tom Eaton’s most recent column made me laugh heartily and cry at the same time, which is hard to do at my age (“Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of all the anniversaries”, July 11).

He is a must read for me. His grasp of irony and wit are exceptional. Well done to him and the editor for printing such Georgian criticism of our defunct government. Keep up the good work.

Talking of anniversaries, our beloved Mandela Day this year will be an interesting one. Lots of grist to Eaton’s mill, l’m sure.

William McAloon
Via email

