LETTER: Write on, Eaton

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
It takes leadership to override the politics, and that is what we are lacking
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase, but ‘negotiations are give and take’
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Michael Avery is joined by Mark Swilling, Joanne Bate and Thabo Molekoa
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association says it has paid out R24bn so far in claims relating to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Some people can’t farm anymore as the elephants eat so much of their crop, environment minister Lee White says, adding that it is a political issue
United give new manager Ten Hag perfect start with 4-0 demolition job
King Price says yes if it is found driver negligence played no part, but the JMPD has a different view
Tom Eaton’s most recent column made me laugh heartily and cry at the same time, which is hard to do at my age (“Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of all the anniversaries”, July 11).
He is a must read for me. His grasp of irony and wit are exceptional. Well done to him and the editor for printing such Georgian criticism of our defunct government. Keep up the good work.
Talking of anniversaries, our beloved Mandela Day this year will be an interesting one. Lots of grist to Eaton’s mill, l’m sure.
William McAloonVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Write on, Eaton
Tom Eaton’s most recent column made me laugh heartily and cry at the same time, which is hard to do at my age (“Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of all the anniversaries”, July 11).
He is a must read for me. His grasp of irony and wit are exceptional. Well done to him and the editor for printing such Georgian criticism of our defunct government. Keep up the good work.
Talking of anniversaries, our beloved Mandela Day this year will be an interesting one. Lots of grist to Eaton’s mill, l’m sure.
William McAloon
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TOM EATON: Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of all the anniversaries
TOM EATON: If not quite alive, my orphaned hope is certainly undead
TOM EATON: Not enough detergent to clean up ANC leaders’ legacy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.