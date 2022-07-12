×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cele, go out and hunt for the criminals

Policing by television will not solve SA’s crime crisis

12 July 2022 - 19:19
Police minister Bheki Cele visits the site of a tavern attack in Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE /SOWETAN
Police minister Bheki Cele visits the site of a tavern attack in Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE /SOWETAN

A man is necklaced in Diepsloot. Then the media descends on the township. The Twitterati are outraged as their expensive dinners are interrupted and their freshly manicured finger nails start toyi-toying on their keyboards.

The police minister, who suffers from Fomo (fear of missing out), drops everything and rushes to said town. With the grieving family standing behind him the minister grabs the microphone, adjusts his hat and shouts out new policies, Donald Trump-style.

Anyone who doubts his authority is reminded by the strong language and promise of action. The  town that struggled to get two police vans in years is gifted with 10 new vans in seconds. Television is the minister’s office; it brings the best out of him. The minister’s special force “AmaBeret” are deployed as soon as possible.

Then the circus leaves the grieving town. The crime is not solved. So far, the minister’s travelling party, the grieving circus, has been in Diepsloot, Umtata, Nelspruit, East London and Soweto. The same pattern is repeated when there is another shooting somewhere. More feigned outrage. Another press conference in a different hat, with new grieving family members.

The script never changes. Is this new age policing by television? Why can’t we be both proactive and reactive? Why wait for the criminals to strike? Why can’t we focus on crime prevention and less on television policing? Go out and hunt for the criminals.  Strengthen crime intelligence.

We cannot live like caged animals as criminals rule our lives.  Something has to give. We need to stop talking and start biting hard and deep. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via email

