×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shed light on power deals

Details of all deals should be made public to keep the procedure transparent

10 July 2022 - 18:32
A general view of power lines near Cape Town, June 22 2022. Picture: MISHA JORDAN/GALLO IMAGES
A general view of power lines near Cape Town, June 22 2022. Picture: MISHA JORDAN/GALLO IMAGES

To solve the electricity crisis we are in as quickly as possible the National Planning Commission will hopefully be able to collectively look at what is on offer from qualified contenders and approve deals by consensus, without the red tape and delays caused by conventional tenders. 

Details of all deals offered should be made public to keep the procedure transparent. The commission could, I imagine, bargain with the contenders and then choose the best option. If the president and a few senior cabinet ministers are included with some outside members with technical expertise, and there is full transparency, there should be no room for allegations of corruption. 

When Jacob Zuma was president the Russians offered to put nuclear power stations in SA, and as payment they would take a percentage of what the consumer paid. I may not have the details exactly correct, but it was something along those lines. Now that we have Zuma behind us we should consider whatever similar deals the Russians or other suppliers can offer. Nowadays nuclear technology is much safer than previously and the units can be much smaller. Possibly small units could be installed in a few main centres. 

If I recall correctly Karpowership could soon be supplying power to Cape Town, which would then be able to avoid load-shedding, but it is not doing so because the losing bidder is contesting the matter in court. The emergency committee could look at what is on offer from the winning and losing bidders and any other qualified contenders, see what is the best deal they can come to, and implement a decision as fast as possible. 

From the news today it seems possible. Let’s hope we can do it.

Jeremy Gordon 
Sea Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

GHALEB CACHALIA: Eskom in the spotlight over Zondo commission’s SOE guidance

The power of politicians to appoint board members should be diluted to avoid their recapture
Opinion
1 week ago

Karpowership blames Eskom antigraft clause for stalling projects

The company is upbeat that power purchase agreements will be signed in the coming weeks
National
3 weeks ago

SA signs off on first emergency power projects

The emergency power procurement programme, besieged by delays and legal challenges, is finally gaining momentum after the signing of the first power ...
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: With a credible leader, RET ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: De Ruyter is our best shot at averting ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Proposals on power crisis are encouraging

Opinion / Columnists

‘Renewable energy projects need better co-ordination’

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Here’s an idea: mothball electricity-guzzling smelters

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Let’s stick with what we have, coal

Opinion / Letters

AMITH SINGH: Embedded generation: the next vital developments to an ...

Opinion

SA signs off on first emergency power projects

National

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Just energy transition will add to interprovincial ...

Opinion / Columnists

SIMON NICHOLAS: High prices don’t mean coal is regaining its shine

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.