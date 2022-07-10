Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
To solve the electricity crisis we are in as quickly as possible the National Planning Commission will hopefully be able to collectively look at what is on offer from qualified contenders and approve deals by consensus, without the red tape and delays caused by conventional tenders.
Details of all deals offered should be made public to keep the procedure transparent. The commission could, I imagine, bargain with the contenders and then choose the best option. If the president and a few senior cabinet ministers are included with some outside members with technical expertise, and there is full transparency, there should be no room for allegations of corruption.
When Jacob Zuma was president the Russians offered to put nuclear power stations in SA, and as payment they would take a percentage of what the consumer paid. I may not have the details exactly correct, but it was something along those lines. Now that we have Zuma behind us we should consider whatever similar deals the Russians or other suppliers can offer. Nowadays nuclear technology is much safer than previously and the units can be much smaller. Possibly small units could be installed in a few main centres.
If I recall correctly Karpowership could soon be supplying power to Cape Town, which would then be able to avoid load-shedding, but it is not doing so because the losing bidder is contesting the matter in court. The emergency committee could look at what is on offer from the winning and losing bidders and any other qualified contenders, see what is the best deal they can come to, and implement a decision as fast as possible.
From the news today it seems possible. Let’s hope we can do it.
Jeremy Gordon Sea Point
LETTER: Shed light on power deals
Details of all deals should be made public to keep the procedure transparent
