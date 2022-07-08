LETTER: Steven Kuo apparently didn’t read the Moscow Peace Treaty, or much else

Both Brent and WTI are set to register weekly declines, after last week’s gains
It is intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions ‘Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine’
The ANC spokesperson has criticised the utility for persistent load-shedding, saying South Africans should look to their own sustainable electricity supply
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
The external valuation of Capco’s flagship Covent Garden rose 5% in the first half to end-June, with aggregate customer sales above pre-Covid-19 levels
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Sky-rocketing cost of animal feed - a side effect of the Ukraine war - has jolted agricultural markets and made the cost of a sheep or goat to sacrifice on the Muslim holiday out of reach for many
Prosecutors accused former Fifa president and France footballing legend of unlawfully arranging for Fifa to pay the Frenchman Sf2m in 2011
The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since 2018 and exports it to 38 countries
The Russian embassy notes Steven Kuo’s column and would like to point out the most ridiculous of numerous controversies in the author’s logic (“Russia is finished as a great power, so SA should realign,” June 29).
Claiming that “Russia is finished as a great power” is rich. We assume it is a sure sign of a finished great power if it can “shuffle the international system’s deck of cards” by its actions. Honestly, it’s easy to get confused these days whether Russia is a mastermind that stands behind almost everything (usually the worst) that’s going on in the world, including the outcome of presidential elections in the US, or it is a helpless and agonising country with a “shattered economy”. How can two mutually-exclusive narratives coexist in one and the same article?
The author states that the US and its allies, even Germany and Japan, strongly oppose Russia’s foreign policy, implying that SA needs therefore to profoundly reconsider its stance on co-operation with Russia. Firstly, how is this even an argument? Secondly, do we have this right — that Kuo would prefer the country he currently resides in to follow the steps of those that are acting as US puppets, to the detriment of their own population’s wellbeing?
We would also appreciate if anyone could enlighten us with regard to who among Russia’s top officials has ever favoured regime change in Ukraine, which according to Kuo “Putin has failed to effect”. From what we know it is the West that is infamous for orchestrating unconstitutional coups. By the way, two of them took place in Ukraine (in 2004 and 2014 — the “Orange Revolution” and “Maidan Uprising”). As our foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, has put it: “We are not up for regime change in Ukraine; we want the Ukrainians themselves to decide how they want to live further.” Russia has always been committed to such principles, be it Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Turkey or any other country.
It is indeed intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions “Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine”. Unfortunately, the author fails to name any of them, leaving his readers empty-handed. But if the author doesn’t give a single fact, does that mean he knows that fact-checking will prove him wrong? Smart move.
Kuo apparently didn’t bother to read the Moscow Peace Treaty that ended the Winter War of 1939-1940 between the USSR and Finland before writing that “the Soviet Union’s Red Army lost the Winter War”. In brief, Finland ceded about 11% of the territories it possessed at the beginning of the war. There is no arguing about the great cost to the USSR during the conflict, but how do you like such peace conditions for the “winner”? This might explain, though, why the author believes “Russia has lost it” regarding the Ukraine crisis.
We are in no position to give Kuo advice about loyalty and patriotism, but it appears only reasonable that if anyone was worried about not “getting caught with our pants down”, they would probably want to avoid passing pasquinades for analysis and prognosis in geopolitics.
Alexander ArefievPress-attaché, Embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Steven Kuo apparently didn’t read the Moscow Peace Treaty, or much else
It is intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions ‘Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine’
The Russian embassy notes Steven Kuo’s column and would like to point out the most ridiculous of numerous controversies in the author’s logic (“Russia is finished as a great power, so SA should realign,” June 29).
Claiming that “Russia is finished as a great power” is rich. We assume it is a sure sign of a finished great power if it can “shuffle the international system’s deck of cards” by its actions. Honestly, it’s easy to get confused these days whether Russia is a mastermind that stands behind almost everything (usually the worst) that’s going on in the world, including the outcome of presidential elections in the US, or it is a helpless and agonising country with a “shattered economy”. How can two mutually-exclusive narratives coexist in one and the same article?
The author states that the US and its allies, even Germany and Japan, strongly oppose Russia’s foreign policy, implying that SA needs therefore to profoundly reconsider its stance on co-operation with Russia. Firstly, how is this even an argument? Secondly, do we have this right — that Kuo would prefer the country he currently resides in to follow the steps of those that are acting as US puppets, to the detriment of their own population’s wellbeing?
We would also appreciate if anyone could enlighten us with regard to who among Russia’s top officials has ever favoured regime change in Ukraine, which according to Kuo “Putin has failed to effect”. From what we know it is the West that is infamous for orchestrating unconstitutional coups. By the way, two of them took place in Ukraine (in 2004 and 2014 — the “Orange Revolution” and “Maidan Uprising”). As our foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, has put it: “We are not up for regime change in Ukraine; we want the Ukrainians themselves to decide how they want to live further.” Russia has always been committed to such principles, be it Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Turkey or any other country.
It is indeed intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions “Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine”. Unfortunately, the author fails to name any of them, leaving his readers empty-handed. But if the author doesn’t give a single fact, does that mean he knows that fact-checking will prove him wrong? Smart move.
Kuo apparently didn’t bother to read the Moscow Peace Treaty that ended the Winter War of 1939-1940 between the USSR and Finland before writing that “the Soviet Union’s Red Army lost the Winter War”. In brief, Finland ceded about 11% of the territories it possessed at the beginning of the war. There is no arguing about the great cost to the USSR during the conflict, but how do you like such peace conditions for the “winner”? This might explain, though, why the author believes “Russia has lost it” regarding the Ukraine crisis.
We are in no position to give Kuo advice about loyalty and patriotism, but it appears only reasonable that if anyone was worried about not “getting caught with our pants down”, they would probably want to avoid passing pasquinades for analysis and prognosis in geopolitics.
Alexander Arefiev
Press-attaché, Embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Russia runs into stiff opposition in Donetsk
G20 ministers set for standoff with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine flies flag on Snake Island as Russia gears up for new offensive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.