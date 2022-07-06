LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a Bryanston road not getting power cuts?

I live in Bryanston and can confirm that our road and area are load-shed as part of Block 10 Bryanston, in line with the information published on Eskom se Push, which has been 100% accurate (“Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?” July 4).

However, at the beginning of May something seemed to change, since the power supply to all but two houses in our road is no longer cut during load-shedding. The street lights are even on during allocated load-shedding times.

I, unfortunately, live in one of the unlucky two houses that still experience load-shedding in accordance with the published timetable. However, neighbours on either side of us and across the road have not experienced any load-shedding since this change.

I can confirm that there is indeed a prominent "connected" person living within our block. Coincidence, I’m (not) sure.

Glynis Eggleton

Via email

