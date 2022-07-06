LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a Bryanston road not getting power cuts?
There is indeed a prominent, ‘connected’ person living within that block
I live in Bryanston and can confirm that our road and area are load-shed as part of Block 10 Bryanston, in line with the information published on Eskom se Push, which has been 100% accurate (“Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?” July 4).
However, at the beginning of May something seemed to change, since the power supply to all but two houses in our road is no longer cut during load-shedding. The street lights are even on during allocated load-shedding times.
I, unfortunately, live in one of the unlucky two houses that still experience load-shedding in accordance with the published timetable. However, neighbours on either side of us and across the road have not experienced any load-shedding since this change.
I can confirm that there is indeed a prominent "connected" person living within our block. Coincidence, I’m (not) sure.
Glynis Eggleton
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.