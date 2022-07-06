×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Prominent’ houses of light in suburbs of darkness

If the power did ever go off, less than two minutes later it would return

06 July 2022 - 16:26
Picture: 123RF/RCLASSENLAYOUTS.
I refer to Rob Carter’s letter entitled “Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?” (July 4). I have now lived in the Western Cape for a little over a year, but can confirm that when we lived in Johannesburg, our home in Morningside, just off Rivonia Road, never had load-shedding.

If the power did ever go off, less than two minutes later the power would return. The Eskom se Push app is generally accurate but was always a joke in our house — someone of influence definitely lives within the area. When we went out during load-shedding you would clearly see a square of lights that were on surrounded by darkness.

Sam Giertz 

Via email

Landlords lament load-shedding hit to tenants’ rent-paying ability

Reits face high diesel expenses to power generators, increasing the costs of doing business
Companies
22 hours ago

Blackouts to be gradually reduced before suspended, says Gordhan

Unions accept Eskom’s offer of a 7% wage increase across the board
National
22 hours ago

Load-shedding to resume in eThekwini after reprieve ends

The decision by Eskom and the municipality bodes ill for the recovery of the city from severe floods
National
2 days ago
