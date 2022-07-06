LETTER: ‘Prominent’ houses of light in suburbs of darkness
If the power did ever go off, less than two minutes later it would return
I refer to Rob Carter’s letter entitled “Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?” (July 4). I have now lived in the Western Cape for a little over a year, but can confirm that when we lived in Johannesburg, our home in Morningside, just off Rivonia Road, never had load-shedding.
If the power did ever go off, less than two minutes later the power would return. The Eskom se Push app is generally accurate but was always a joke in our house — someone of influence definitely lives within the area. When we went out during load-shedding you would clearly see a square of lights that were on surrounded by darkness.
Sam Giertz
Via email
