Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ask armchair critics how to stop load-shedding

05 July 2022 - 15:14
Picture: 123RF/RCLASSENLAYOUTS.

Duma Gqubule’s column on Eskom refers (“It must be lights out for inept Eskom honchos”, July 4).

The fact is that the Eskom present management team is our only hope. But here’s a question Business Day can put to the people who make statements such as “get rid of the board” and “fire the CEO”.

Ask them what they could do that would stop load-shedding. And please write an article on it. I would love to read what solutions they come up with.

Alex Costopoulos
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Storm clouds gather on persistent load-shedding and economic uncertainty

Load-shedding is compounding fear and uncertainty about SA’s growth prospects
Economy
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Here’s an idea: mothball electricity-guzzling smelters

Paying South32 to shut Hillside and Mozal plants would allow Eskom to reduce two stages of load-shedding
Opinion
2 days ago

Load-shedding to resume in eThekwini after reprieve ends

The decision by Eskom and the municipality bodes ill for the recovery of the city from severe floods
National
23 hours ago
