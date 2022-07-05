LETTER: Ask armchair critics how to stop load-shedding

Duma Gqubule’s column on Eskom refers (“It must be lights out for inept Eskom honchos”, July 4).

The fact is that the Eskom present management team is our only hope. But here’s a question Business Day can put to the people who make statements such as “get rid of the board” and “fire the CEO”.

Ask them what they could do that would stop load-shedding. And please write an article on it. I would love to read what solutions they come up with.

Alex Costopoulos

Via email

