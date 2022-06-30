×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Engineers are not welcome at Sanral if they are not corrupt

Since I began working with Sanral there have been only two projects on which the consulting engineers were able to do the work

30 June 2022 - 11:37
E-tolls remain a headache for the transport minister. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SIMON MATHEBULA
I worked on SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) projects between 2001 and 2016 and saw how incompetent people were appointed because of cadre deployment. On many projects, we as resident engineers had to fix the mistakes made by consultants, although this was never acknowledged.

On one of my projects, the N2 between Umlazi and Umzinto, the laboratory manager could not manage the laboratory, while my assistant resident engineer was an alcoholic and was almost never on site. The engineers could not do the seal design, and when I did it they used my design and claimed the fees for their work.

Since I started with Sanral there were only two projects where the consulting engineers were able to do the work. On my last project in 2016, the Musina Ringroad project, millions were wasted because of mismanagement and corruption, and when I resisted my contract was unlawfully ended.

The reality is you are not welcome at Sanral if you are not corrupt and controlled by them to be like them. Because of what happened to me at Musina I was blacklisted by Sanral and refused any further contracts by them.

The Engineering Council of SA is just as useless. I reported the case to it and in terms of the law and their code of conduct it was supposed to investigate, but nothing has been done other than claiming the annual membership fee. 

I also reported the corruption to the Special Investigating Unit, only to receive a reference number. The same with the SA Human Rights Commission, and the presidential hotline means nothing.

In the meantime, experienced and competent engineers are unemployed.

Derek Botha
Via email

MPATI MAKOA: Going beyond roads to preserve our natural capital

Sanral’s strategy for the development of SA’s road network balances the need to protect the environment and conserve the country’s natural and ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

No evidence of corruption in Sanral tenders, says CEO of engineering group

Cancellation 'makes nonsense of plan for infrastructure work to lead economic recovery'.
Business
1 month ago

TIAGO MASSINGUE: Sanral has the skills to realise a pan-African road network

The success of The African Continental Free Trade Area rests on an improved and efficient road network to reduce the cost of trade
Opinion
1 month ago
