LETTER: That claim holds no water

Bekezela Phakathi’s report on SA’s water quality refers (“Survey shows South Africans do not trust municipal water”, June 28)

Apart from the glaring absence of input from people who do not have, or rarely have, access to water, 1,291 “responses” does not constitute a statistically significant survey. After all, our population is approaching 61-million. Just because media darling Outa commissioned the survey does not change those facts.

Ruth Muller

Illovo

