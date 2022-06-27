×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PIC can take over canning factory to save jobs

The Langeberg facility near Ceres is inherently viable and if rescued will again be profitable

27 June 2022 - 15:34
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO

If ever there were an occasion to create a state-owned enterprise, Tiger Brands has to be the candidate. Talk is that the Langeberg fruit canning factory near Ceres will be closed since, due to load-shedding and constipation in SA’s ports, it is no longer profitable. Thousands of jobs and farmers’ livelihoods are at stake.

Yes, the government is at fault for the failures at Eskom and the ports, but for once the government can also remedy the situation by having the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) take over this crucial canning facility, which produces Koo and other well-known brands.

This  business is inherently viable and if rescued by the PIC (which has said it wants to build up a private portfolio) will again be profitable when functionality is restored to SA’s power supply and transport logistics.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Forget about ‘making’ industrialists, just get the basics right

Government's plans betray a total ignorance of how businesses work and what makes them thrive
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: PIC’s unlisted investment move alarming

Enormous chunk of the Unemployment Insurance Fund's monies has gone missing
Opinion
1 week ago

PIC plans to ramp up its unlisted investment portfolio to 25%

Public Investment Corporation acting CEO Makano Mosidi says the shift will drive job creation and transformation
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Afrikaans, Indian, American ... ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zondo reports: now let’s see speedy ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
OCKERT DOYER: The state of SA Inc’s ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Eskom overloaded
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where to from here as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: PIC must account for missing money

Opinion / Letters

PIC refuses to give details on Vuyani Hako’s suspension

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.