LETTER: No reasoning with Putin

Though writers like James Cunningham might be interested in the minutiae of European politics, it is important to keep an eye on the big picture (“So what exactly happened in Kyiv last week?”, June 20).

Given the destruction visited on France and Germany in World War 2 it is not surprising that both countries have pacifist instincts and think they can do a deal with Vladimir Putin. They can’t. Or, to put it more correctly, if they do it will be a big mistake.

The present war is evidence of what happens when you appease demagogues. Putin’s fantasy about a new Russian empire cannot be reasoned with. He needs to be put back in his box and the lid nailed shut.

It will cost all of us in blood and treasure, though I predict he will eventually be done in by his own. As they say, “you can fool some of the people some of the time but…”.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

