×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No reasoning with Putin

23 June 2022 - 15:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia on June 22 2022. Picture: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia on June 22 2022. Picture: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

Though writers like James Cunningham might be interested in the minutiae of European politics, it is important to keep an eye on the big picture (“So what exactly happened in Kyiv last week?”, June 20).

Given the destruction visited on France and Germany in World War 2 it is not surprising that both countries have pacifist instincts and think they can do a deal with Vladimir Putin. They can’t. Or, to put it more correctly, if they do it will be a big mistake.

The present war is evidence of what happens when you appease demagogues. Putin’s fantasy about a new Russian empire cannot be reasoned with. He needs to be put back in his box and the lid nailed shut.

It will cost all of us in blood and treasure, though I predict he will eventually be done in by his own. As they say, “you can fool some of the people some of the time but…”.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

Bloody battles rage in Luhansk as Ukraine and Russia mark Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union

As Putin lays flowers to honour the dead of World War 2, Zelensky urges Western backers to speed up delivery of ‘modern weapons’
World
1 day ago

Xi tells Brics forum that sanctions are ‘weaponising’ world economy

China's leader speaks in general terms, without naming Western states that have imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zondo’s report stands or falls on the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Forget about ‘making’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Ukraine on mute at Brics
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.