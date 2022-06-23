×

LETTER: Coming out of denial

The Zondo report gives us the true state of the country

23 June 2022 - 16:04
Copies of the final state capture report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are seen at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Copies of the final state capture report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are seen at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Zondo report is out, all 5,000 pages of it. Through the  murky political clouds, the cavortings of depraved state capturers, and the billions “unaccounted for”, we now perceive a bright silver lining: SA is the most honest country on earth.

We have dumped the fake “white monopoly capital” camouflage  and officially endorsed the narrative that the former president and the sitting president are flawed. And the sitting president applauds!

Psychologists say the first and crucial step in healing a mental pathology is to come out of denial. The Zondo report has burst our bubble of denial. We now accept that our leaders are the cause of our misery. Not anyone else. Not “the whites”.

To paraphrase Winston Churchill, emerging from denial is not the end of our trouble. It is not the beginning of the end. But it is the end of the beginning. 

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

