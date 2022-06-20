×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: People must start voting with their heads

People need to stop voting with their hearts if they want to see a change to the status quo

20 June 2022 - 15:26 Barbie Sandler
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VOLKSBLAD/MLUNGISI LOUW

It’s interesting to me that Ebrahim Harvey criticises the ANC, which is understandable under the circumstances, but then goes on to say there is no credible or feasible alternative ("We need to talk about black privilege", June 14).

In the same paper Claire Bisseker wrote that  170 of the country’s 257 municipalities (66%) are in financial distress ("SA’s municipal crisis risks undoing all other economic gains", June 13). The exception is the Western Cape, where most of the municipalities remain financially sustainable, practising strict controls and good budgeting. Hello, Dr Harvey, they are all run by the DA!

I don’t care what colour, creed or gender anyone is that runs the show, but it must be done without fear or favour. Sadly, over the years with the ANC in charge we have seen inappropriate affirmative action and cadre deployment becoming firmly entrenched, and we see the results every day.

People need to stop voting with their hearts and start voting with their heads if they want to see a change to the status quo.

Barbie Sandler, Constantia

Opinion
1 week ago
