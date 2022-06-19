×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mediclinic offer adds to value

19 June 2022 - 20:30
Picture: SUPPLIED

You choose to criticise the offer being made for Mediclinic’s shares, which you describe as a penny-pinching (“Mediclinic board is right to reject Remgro’s R38bn takeover bid”, June 15).

The company’s shares traded at R102 in May 2018, and they dropped to R55 in May 2019, well before the pandemic hit the world. In May 2017 the share traded at R136 and it was above R200 in 2016.

Before rejecting this offer the Mediclinic board should take a good look at itself. They may just find that the decision to invest in Britain was a poor one. At the current price of R86 the share carries a price to earnings ratio of 22.3, which is above its two major competitors.

Shareholders should be happy with an offer that adds 9% to their current value.

Chris Richards
Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

EDITORIAL: Mediclinic board is right to reject Remgro’s R38bn takeover bid

The offer is a penny-pinching 9% premium to the group’s closing price the day before the offer was made public
Opinion
4 days ago

Mediclinic shares jump as market anticipates fatter takeover offer

Equity traders bet the Remgro-led consortium is likely to return with a higher bid
Companies
1 week ago

Netcare and rivals’ profits up but still not at 2020 levels

Private hospital operators recover with normalisation as Covid-19 cases fall
Companies
1 month ago
Related Articles

Remgro looking for equal partnership in possible Mediclinic buyout

Companies / Financial Services

Remgro’s Mediclinic blunder

Money & Investing

WATCH: Technical analysis of Sabvest, Alibaba, JD.com and Mediclinic

Companies

