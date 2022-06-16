×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Incrementally or not, NHI is misguided

16 June 2022 - 15:09
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Health minister Joe Phaahla’s announcement that government’s proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will be implemented “incrementally”, should serve as renewed evidence that government is committed to the wrong ideas and policies at a foundational level. (“NHI will be implemented incrementally, says Phaahla”, June 14).

That these will “only” be implemented gradually should by no means paper over the fact that they will only amplify the problems they are supposed to solve. The NHI is not the appropriate vehicle for solving the many issues that afflict the public and private sectors.

Monopolising the management of healthcare — even if it is done only incrementally over a long period — will add yet more layers of bureaucracy and control over doctors and nurses, and  concentrate resources in the hands of the state. In so doing it will add incentives for cronyism and corruption.

In his address to delegates at a virtual event hosted by Momentum Health Solutions the minister also stated that “medical schemes will continue to cover those aspects that NHI is not covering at the introductory level”. But administrators and members of medical schemes should not accept the premise that more state power, as the NHI would mean in practice, is the best vehicle for delivering quality care to citizens.

The last decade of what has been termed “state capture” should give serious pause for anyone who believes that extending the power of the state over healthcare, and indeed over the economy, will produce positives outcomes. Concentrating the resources of the private sector in the hands of the state will also not automatically improve the structural and management issues that have become more prevalent across public healthcare facilities.

SA must focus on reforms and policies that incentivise healthcare professionals to remain in the country, and that add to an environment conducive to investment and medical innovations. The NHI, through inherently increasing the scope of state action, goes directly against these requirements.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

NHI will be implemented incrementally, says Phaahla

Health minister’s comments at virtual event indicate a continued role for medical schemes for at least several years to come
National
1 day ago

Aspirant doctors in limbo over community service placements

With two weeks left until posts are taken up, the health department has yet to accept applications
National
21 minutes ago

Fix the staff crisis before implementing NHI, says Life Healthcare CEO

SA is short of 20,000 nurses and 13,000 doctors, says Wharton-Hood
Companies
3 weeks ago

Unions could face backlash from members over their approval of NHI Bill

Public-sector unions are in effect approving a reduction in employee benefits because the bill calls for higher taxes to fund universal health ...
National
4 weeks ago

NHI is morally correct but handle with care, says Discovery’s Adrian Gore

Discovery favours a blended funding model in which medical aid members would pay for the NHI while being allowed to buy extra private cover
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
3.
HILARY JOFFE: High-flying business rescue plan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s bum in the butter
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Superfine wines give the lie to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Goodbye Discovery

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI is a sick invitation to failure

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inadequate level of care and competence in the state to run NHI

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.