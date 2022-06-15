LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?

I don’t see what the big fuss is about regarding the theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. First, there is no law prohibiting the president from conducting private business, least of all a business that does not have any connection to his job, like farming livestock and game.

Second, it is common in the industry to transact in cash, especially when you deal with foreign clients from abroad or elsewhere in Africa. Third, it is also common for cash not to be deposited at banks due to the high cost. Farmers rather buy new livestock, diesel, fertiliser and so on using that cash.

The only issue is whether Ramaphosa showed the income on his books and paid any taxes due to Sars. He has many businesses and for sure has business managers and auditors. Who was responsible for managing the business in question, and did they comply with the laws of the country?

But the big question is, how long did Arthur Fraser sit on the information he used to open his complaint at the police station last week? It is clearly political foul play, done to distract from Fraser having released Jacob Zuma on parole, against the advice of the parole board.

Pieter Joubert,Via email

