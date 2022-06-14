×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ace, why no lawsuits?

If suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is innocent, why hasn’t he sued the pants off his accusers?

14 June 2022 - 16:52
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

If suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is innocent of the charges against him, how come he hasn’t sued the pants off his accusers? Being branded a thief is a serious accusation. If I were in his boots and guiltless, I would wipe the floor with them and put them in the poor house.

For an innocent man Magashule is taking a lot on the chin. Court appearances and having to step down from a leadership post not only target your integrity and dignity, but those of your family and followers. Is he prepared to be the sacrificial lamb?

Forgive me for being tempted to side with what appears to be hard, documented evidence.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Ramaphosa should come clean, says ANC veteran Cheryl Carolus

Former secretary-general is not baying for blood but urges that the ‘full might of the law’ be used to get answers
Politics
13 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Will ANC’s last poster boy, Cyril Ramaphosa, step aside?

Party's factions are battling about requirement to leave office
Opinion
6 days ago

Limpopo ANC seeks change in step-aside rule

Party’s second-largest province wants members to be reinstated if their cases are not finalised timeously
Politics
1 week ago

ANC clarifies step aside rule for members on criminal charges

Document outlines how and when accused officials can participate in party activities
Politics
2 weeks ago

SAM MKOKELI: Why Zweli Mkhize stands no chance in ANC race

The former health minister has struggled to build a solid campaign for a decade now — and the ‘step aside’ rule works solidly in Ramaphosa’s favour
Opinion
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: SA owes so much to the good people it had in key institutions

The Zondo commission tells a story of a heroic Treasury versus a rogue’s gallery of state entity saboteurs
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
2.
JONATHAN COOK: From valuing your own achievements ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: The SA constitution needs to change
Opinion / Letters
4.
TOM EATON: We live in the days of miracle and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Who needs hydrogen?
Opinion

Related Articles

Zweli Mkhize’s political ambitions fade as Hawks pursue criminal charges

Politics

Expel ANC members with hands in cookie jar, says new face at Luthuli House

Politics

Ace Magashule to remain suspended from ANC as court bid fails

Politics

Unpleasant surprises await ANC if it does not reform, NUM says

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.