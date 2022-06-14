LETTER: Ace, why no lawsuits?

If suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is innocent of the charges against him, how come he hasn’t sued the pants off his accusers? Being branded a thief is a serious accusation. If I were in his boots and guiltless, I would wipe the floor with them and put them in the poor house.

For an innocent man Magashule is taking a lot on the chin. Court appearances and having to step down from a leadership post not only target your integrity and dignity, but those of your family and followers. Is he prepared to be the sacrificial lamb?

Forgive me for being tempted to side with what appears to be hard, documented evidence.

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​