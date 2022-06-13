LETTER: The SA constitution needs to change

SA seriously needs three constitutional amendments. First, to make land available to black people who want to farm. Not just marginal land, real farmland. It is annoying that the governing party entertained the "willing buyer, willing seller" nonsense for so long despite the fact that there isn't any mention of it in the SA constitution.

Second, we need an amendment to make the president serve only one term, so we are not subjected to the torture of useless two-term presidents who don't deserve even one.

Third, the time is right for us to start voting for real people rather than political parties that don’t serve the interests of South Africans. Right now, we have a government and political parties that represent politicians and their friends and families. This must change.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi, Madison, Wisconsin

