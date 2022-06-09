LETTER: Moving parliament to Tshwane would suit majority of MPs

The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is quite correct to support a feasibility study on parliament moving to Tshwane. The economic advantages are huge, and the current annual budget of R2.68bn is enormous, added to which the cost of transporting MPs and parliamentary staff back and forth could be trimmed.

Let us not be sentimental about parliament's historical association with Cape Town. Tshwane is bigger and closer to the majority of MPs’ homes. This is a great opportunity to build a new, more spacious modern parliamentary precinct where it suits the majority of parliamentarians.

Support for this change to the constitution should elicit strong support from both houses of parliament.

Michael Campbell De Bliquy

Somerset West

