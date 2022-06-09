LETTER: In SA politics, chop from the top

Ultimately, it is the quality of governance of a country that determines its success or failure. That governance is entrusted by the electorate to the political establishment of the day, both to those in control and those in opposition.

No matter what definition of a failed state one prefers, and there are a plethora of such definitions, most citizens would agree that the inability of a government to fulfil the potential the country offers for them to live safely in a state of human dignity — that is to say with a reasonable quality of life — constitutes a failure. Inasmuch as SA is functioning well below its potential, it is therefore in a state of failure.

The fault lies fairly and squarely with our politicians, who have failed to remove corruption, incompetence, laziness, internal divisiveness and general dishonesty from within their ranks. This has caused ideologically confused policy, an inability to implement the most basic of services, and a severe level of dysfunctionality at all levels of government. Politics in our country is at low ebb.

Urgent electoral reform providing for a balance of proportional and constituency representation and a speedy general election would be the ideal way to replace our current political incumbents with competent people who understand and believe in the principles of accountability, integrity and devotion to duty.

The SA electorate must urgently find a way to get rid of our shoddy lot of politicians as soon as possible — starting from the very top.

David Gant, Kenilworth

