Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC spurns chance to sell Denel’s howitzers to Ukraine

This is another example of the ANC government having the right goods at the right time but being totally incapable of exploiting a situation

08 June 2022 - 14:57
The war in Ukraine grinds on with shocking loss of life, the wholesale destruction of its cities and the displacement of millions of its citizens. Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports threatens food insecurity for everyone.

The fight in the Donbas seems to be an artillery duel — the ideal place for Denel’s G5 and G6 howitzers. Of course, due to the ANC’s neutral position, no such sales will take place, however righteous the cause. It is yet another example of this government having the right goods at the right time but being totally incapable of exploiting a situation.

To describe ANC politics as being petty is an insult to the word. Must we stumble forever through this chaos, a country rich in physical resources but hopelessly short of intellectual ones?

Bernard Benson, Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

