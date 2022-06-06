×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Historians will have to answer — for now it’s back to Sade

We seem to move from crisis to crisis, from madness to despair — it never ends

06 June 2022 - 12:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
When nothing seems to make sense I turn to Helen Folasade Adu, better known as Sade. Her music is a source of comfort in a world that has lost direction and the spirit of brotherhood.

Every time I listen to Sade it brings hope that this period of absurdity and hatred will pass. We seem to move from crisis to crisis, from madness to despair. It never ends.

It has been more than 100 days since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, for reasons known only to him. The whole world is now paying the price as soaring petrol and food prices drive up the cost of living. Poor countries are facing starvation, but Putin does not seem to care.

In SA we have glorified the hatred of others by embracing operation Dudula. The Sunday Times, a major newspaper, featured its leader — if Sunday Times talks to you, it means your views are important. Dudula thrives in the absence of leadership from the Union Buildings.

Today we read of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stashed millions. I am reminded of Blade Nzimande and the black bags. ANC leaders are like the Sicilian Mafioso. They have their own rules. A bullet and threatening letter sent to the presidency is akin to watching the Godfather trilogy.

As for Ramaphosa, did he pay tax on his millions under the couch? What has happened to Ramaphosa and his new dawn vision? Is there hope for this country under him and the ANC?

Historians will have to answer. As for me, I  am going back to Sade. My sweetest taboo.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

