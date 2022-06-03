LETTER: Assurance by police of tourists’ safety is just rhetoric

In a reply to a DA parliamentary question, the SA Police Service disclosed that it was unable to identify criminal acts involving tourists. This contrasts sharply with many countries around the world, where illegal activities are routinely classified by police, law enforcement and security agencies.

The government’s past rhetoric, particularly that of the police ensuring the safety of tourists, appears to be mere words without action. In his responses, police minister Bheki Cele highlighted that launching a search for tourism-related crime would “considerably and unnecessarily divert the SAPS’s resources away from vital operational activity”, and the police service was therefore “unable to provide the requested statistics”.

This can only be interpreted as meaning crimes are not categorised, and that the police do not consider or understand the importance of doing so. In addition, it appears that they do not consider this matter important or “urgent” enough. The fact that the replies indicate that the police are not prepared to “divert resources” confirms this.

Crimes need to be clearly categorised so that criminal incidents involving tourists, or any other grouping, are clearly identified. If this is not done, how will it be possible for the police to obtain and maintain the statistics that are required to formulate effective crime prevention strategies in particular areas?

It is clear that there is currently no specific strategy to combat crimes involving tourists, and the DA will be submitting additional questions to Cele in this regard. The police, and the government, must surely realise the beneficial effects tourism and the travel industry in general have on the SA economy and job creation. This issue is too important to be left unattended.

Manny de Freitas, MP

DA tourism spokesperson

