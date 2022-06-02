LETTER: Defend our Democracy campaign a beacon of hope amid political chaos

In the midst of the public airings of the Zondo commission findings the current ANC regional and upcoming national elective conferences, and the National Prosecuting Authority closing in on our delinquent and corrupt public officials and their friends, South Africans can expect a tidal wave of accusations, aspersions, charges and allegations from and within the ANC community and its representatives. Their proverbial skeletons, real or fabricated, are emerging from their very own Pandora’s Box.

ANC politicians, cadres and members, blissfully ignorant or careless of the sorry shambles they have led us into, are now solidly focused on personal power plays that potentially provide them with opportunities for further patronage, looting, nepotism and the exercise of sheer personal greed. We can expect much back-stabbing, mudslinging, a pack of lies and misinformation, all calculated to destroy the image and reputations of the more honest and competent members of that party and to promote those who have no moral values or integrity but simply seek to advance their own factional and personal interests.

For those citizens who share a deep sense of despair, disillusionment and disappointment, and who have given up relying on our political establishments — especially President Cyril Ramaphosa and his generally ineffective, patronising and arrogant cabinet — to save the wellbeing of our nation, the initiative of the Defend our Democracy campaign launched by more than 300 prominent SA leaders and supported by a large number of civil society organisations to hold a conference for democratic change and renewal, provides some hope that there are powerful individuals and groups of citizens who can return us to a political, social and economic environment imbued with vision, a sense of reality, courage, integrity and competence.

This conference needs to urgently garner the attention and public support of all South Africans who wish to truly see a “better life for all”, rather than just for the way too many political incompetents, criminals, thugs and thieves who are dominating and destroying our society.

David Gant, Kenilworth

