LETTER: Employer creation is the answer to joblessness

These days hardly a day goes by without the term “job creation” being bandied about. It is in the media, on people’s lips, in political speeches and everywhere else imaginable.

Why don’t people talk about “employer creation” instead? This is what we need to be able to offer opportunities for employment. More employers. Not merely recycling the current crop of employers.

It’s the employers, stupid!

John Johnston

Gordons Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​