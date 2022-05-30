×

LETTER: Employer creation is the answer to joblessness

This is what we need to be able to offer opportunities for employment

30 May 2022 - 16:14
These days hardly a day goes by without the term “job creation” being bandied about. It is in the media, on people’s lips, in political speeches and everywhere else imaginable.

Why don’t people talk about “employer creation” instead? This is what we need to be able to offer opportunities for employment. More employers. Not merely recycling the current crop of employers.

It’s the employers, stupid!

John Johnston
Gordons Bay

