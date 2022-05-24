LETTER: Russia pushing the world around

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being described as an existential threat to the West. The World Food Programme’s characterisation of the strangling of grain exports out of Odessa by naval blockade as a declaration of war is significant. This affects many countries and could lead to hunger and social unrest.

A case can be made to the international community to open this port by force. The Black Sea is an international waterway, so any naval or commercial vessel can enter it. I propose a convoy of grain tankers escorted by warships with the stated intention of escorting them in and out of the port. Any Russian objection would expose their obvious intention to starve the world into compliance.

The implied threat should be: “If you fire on us, we will fire on you”, and the firepower should be substantial. This war will only end when Russia realises it can’t push the rest of the world around.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

