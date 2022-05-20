LETTER: SA’s aim is to let the poor get poorer and the rich richer

I applaud Dr Lucas Ntyintyane for the services he rendered to patients at that clinic in a dark, cold container (“Our clinic has no power but we have money to give to Cuba?”, May 19).

Yes, we have lots of unanswered questions in our beloved country concerning a big flag, loans to Cuba, corruption, poverty, unemployment, housing, sewerage, water and electricity shortages, free education and so on.

The reality is we will never receive adequate answers. We all know that. The aim is to let the poor get poorer and the rich richer. The reset of the New World Order has begun.

Thank you Dr Lucas for being you. You will surely be blessed.

Anne Bezuidenhout, Via email

