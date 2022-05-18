×

LETTER: Missed opportunity

18 May 2022 - 15:42
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

I find it remarkable that Business Day did not see fit to cover one of the largest agricultural shows in the southern hemisphere, Nampo ’22. This despite the fact that the SA agricultural sector has been one of the most resilient and best performing industries in SA over the pandemic and lockdown period.

You needed to send senior journalists out to Bothaville to talk to the exhibiters and write about their dedication to food security in SA, from the gate to the plate.

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

