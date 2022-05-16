LETTER: Goodbye Discovery

With the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) being the “right thing” for Adrian Gore, can we assume he and his family will immediately start frequenting government hospitals and clinics? Or are they still members of the most expensive Discovery plans?

Why would it be that the most ardent supporters of NHI don’t know what it is like to visit a government clinic — other than during a pre-arranged “oversight” visit?

The “right thing” for me to do right now is to move my health insurance out of the Discovery stable.

Fred Mueller

Brackendowns

