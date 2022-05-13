LETTER: What planet is Mabuza living on?

Deputy president David Mabuza is quoted as saying in parliament that the ANC cannot solely to be blamed for the crisis at Eskom since the utility’s directors and managers also failed to deliver (‘It’s not just the ANC to blame for Eskom crisis, Mabuza says’, May 12).

What planet is he living on? It seems Mabuza is totally out of touch with reality when the ANC is the sole “shareholder” of Eskom, has been in charge of Eskom since it took power, has appointed its cadres to vital positions in Eskom, has overseen and seemingly participated in the looting of Eskom, refused for years to increase Eskom’s generation capacity, and finally was responsible for the disastrous construction of the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

The ANC is clearly totally responsible for the crisis at Eskom!

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg

