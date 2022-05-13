×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A sound education is a constitutional right

SA needs to find a solution for a sound education and implement it

13 May 2022 - 16:15 Alick Costa
Picture: 123RF/stephen2324
Picture: 123RF/stephen2324

Colin Coleman’s excellent, thought-provoking article refers (‘Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy,’  May 9). I suggest that he includes in his 10-point plan the need for sound education for all pupils at primary and secondary schools. 

Even if the economy grows and jobs are created there will be a paucity of qualified and skilled applicants because the majority of pupils are disadvantaged and victims of poor education at many state schools. The gates to a good, but expensive, private school education are closed to the majority because of the unfortunate financial plight of many parents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping realised the economic and social problems likewise caused in China and solved them by introducing the rather extreme measure of prohibiting school operators from making a profit. We need to find a solution in our country and implement it.

Simply put, a sound education is the constitutional right of every pupil, it is an essential foundational requirement for the amelioration of the poor, for a growing economy and for personal happiness and fulfilment. I quote the immortal Nelson Mandela on the value of education: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Alick Costa, Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy

With more than half of South Africans living in poverty and hunger, a reckoning is under way
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GUGU LOURIE: Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: While Ramaphosa ticks the boxes, his ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
OLIVER DICKSON: Ramaphosa has no vision for ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: ANC needs to abandon the idea that growth ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Anglo’s green hydrogen push is smarter ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.