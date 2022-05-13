LETTER: A sound education is a constitutional right

Colin Coleman’s excellent, thought-provoking article refers (‘Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy,’ May 9). I suggest that he includes in his 10-point plan the need for sound education for all pupils at primary and secondary schools.

Even if the economy grows and jobs are created there will be a paucity of qualified and skilled applicants because the majority of pupils are disadvantaged and victims of poor education at many state schools. The gates to a good, but expensive, private school education are closed to the majority because of the unfortunate financial plight of many parents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping realised the economic and social problems likewise caused in China and solved them by introducing the rather extreme measure of prohibiting school operators from making a profit. We need to find a solution in our country and implement it.

Simply put, a sound education is the constitutional right of every pupil, it is an essential foundational requirement for the amelioration of the poor, for a growing economy and for personal happiness and fulfilment. I quote the immortal Nelson Mandela on the value of education: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Alick Costa, Johannesburg

