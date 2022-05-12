LETTER: Untold delays to investments have everything to do with which few will benefit

Your report on the Mining Indaba cites “constraints to growth and development” in explaining why more than R100bn of investments are waiting approval (“Cutting red tape will set free 84% more mining investment, Indaba told,” May 10).

The phrase is a euphemism for laziness, stupidity and greed, which are the hallmarks of our present ANC masters. The interminable delays to these and other investments have nothing to do with whether they are good for the country, and everything to do with which few will benefit while the rest foot the bill.

As for the transport of our valuable resources and people, how long will it take transport minister Fikile Mbalula to realise the only railway that works is the Gautrain — a private company? He might want to check what a tape measure looks like so we don’t order trains that are too high next time.

One day the government might drop the principle of giving key positions to the least competent cadres, but I must admit my telescope can’t see that far ahead.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.