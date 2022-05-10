LETTER: Re-establish Railways Police posts

Your editorial notes that SA’s copper exports now exceed its copper imports and production (“The problem is crime, not trade policy”, May 10). This yet again proves that it is impossible for 4,000 outsourced and insourced Transnet and Prasa guards to do the work that required 16,000 SA Railways Police officers — until former president PW Botha abolished them in 1986.

It is years overdue for the government to re-establish the SA Railways Police’s 16,000 posts to protect copper cables and train passengers from thieves, and subway pedestrians from muggings. One ANC branch has already tabled a motion to bring back the Railways Police. Please let the government take heed, and the relevant cabinet minister negotiate with the Treasury for the required budget.

The Transnet and Prasa insourced and outsourced guards could form a core of this.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

