×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Re-establish Railways Police posts

It is impossible for 4,000 Transnet and Prasa guards to protect copper cables and passengers

10 May 2022 - 17:37
Picture: 123RF/JAGER
Picture: 123RF/JAGER

Your editorial notes that SA’s copper exports now exceed its copper imports and production (“The problem is crime, not trade policy”, May 10). This yet again proves that it is impossible for 4,000 outsourced and insourced Transnet and Prasa guards to do the work that required 16,000 SA Railways Police officers — until former president PW Botha abolished them in 1986.

It is years overdue for the government to re-establish the SA Railways Police’s 16,000 posts to protect copper cables and train passengers from thieves, and subway pedestrians from muggings. One ANC branch has already tabled a motion to bring back the Railways Police. Please let the government take heed, and the relevant cabinet minister negotiate with the Treasury for the required budget.

The Transnet and Prasa insourced and outsourced guards could form a core of this.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

EDITORIAL: The problem is crime, not trade policy

SA now exports more raw copper than it produces or imports, as criminals drive demand for stolen copper cable
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Public-sector pay talks may take a ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HELEN ACTON: A Mantashe judicial review of ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The problem is crime, not trade policy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: We need a few good men and women to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: The problem is crime, not trade policy

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.