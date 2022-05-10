×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Adams’ unplayable ball

10 May 2022 - 18:04
Proteas coach Mark Boucher. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Proteas coach Mark Boucher. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN

In his playing days Paul Adams was often referred to as a “mystery spinner”. Commentators often said his unique bowling action resembled “a frog in a blender”. Now, with the benefit of super slow motion, it is possible to analyse the unplayable ball he delivered to Mark Boucher.  

He started his run-up with a wild allegation. Reaching the crease, he made a huge noise. He delivered the ball with a wide smear. But in his follow-through he ran off the pitch and out of the ground before the ball could be tested and examined.

The umpire, Dumisa Ntsebeza, adjusted his eyepatch and raised his finger before the ball even landed. What a pity the third umpire, that staunch defender of the constitution Lawson Naidoo, did not bother to call for a replay.

Andrew Barnard 
Orange Grove

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher hearing

Former Proteas spinner says he testified previously to spare players what he and others experienced
Sport
2 days ago

New kid on block Viwe Jingqi aims to scare the seniors

Coach says the team around sprinter will be key at the SA championships
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bangladesh have no answer to Proteas spin wizards Maharaj and Harmer

All the wickets in the innings fell to spin bowlers for the first time since the Proteas’ readmission to international cricket as SA thrash Bangladesh
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Public-sector pay talks may take a ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HELEN ACTON: A Mantashe judicial review of ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The problem is crime, not trade policy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: We need a few good men and women to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Bangladesh have no answer to Proteas spin wizards Maharaj and Harmer

Sport / Cricket

Mark Boucher calling Proteas players to testify is not an ideal situation, says ...

Sport / Cricket

Boucher racism hearing postponed to May

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.