LETTER: Adams’ unplayable ball

In his playing days Paul Adams was often referred to as a “mystery spinner”. Commentators often said his unique bowling action resembled “a frog in a blender”. Now, with the benefit of super slow motion, it is possible to analyse the unplayable ball he delivered to Mark Boucher.

He started his run-up with a wild allegation. Reaching the crease, he made a huge noise. He delivered the ball with a wide smear. But in his follow-through he ran off the pitch and out of the ground before the ball could be tested and examined.

The umpire, Dumisa Ntsebeza, adjusted his eyepatch and raised his finger before the ball even landed. What a pity the third umpire, that staunch defender of the constitution Lawson Naidoo, did not bother to call for a replay.

Andrew Barnard

Orange Grove

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​