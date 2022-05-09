LETTER: Vote out arrogant ANC

The ANC conveniently forgets that it is in power first and foremost to represent the interests of its voters, the majority of whom are poor black people. This needs to change.

The ANC knows on the thorny question of land that was taken away from black people, the SA constitution in its current form was designed to subvert the interests of the landless majority. Private ownership of land in SA is all about business as usual and apartheid politics.

In 2024, I think the people affected most by the arrogance of the governing party should take a stand and vote against the obvious inertia of outmoded ideas and institutions, or the opposition of vested interests, the failure of imagination, or the failure of political will.

But they should also vote intelligently; against the apartheid offshoots.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Cape Town

