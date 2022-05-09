×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote out arrogant ANC

The landless and others badly affected by the governing party should use their 2024 ballot wisely

09 May 2022 - 16:57
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The ANC conveniently forgets that it is in power first and foremost to represent the interests of its voters, the majority of whom are poor black people. This needs to change.

The ANC knows on the thorny question of land that was taken away from black people, the SA constitution in its current form was designed to subvert the interests of the landless majority. Private ownership of land in SA is all about business as usual and apartheid politics.

In 2024, I think the people affected most by the arrogance of the governing party should take a stand and vote against the obvious inertia of outmoded ideas and institutions, or the opposition of vested interests, the failure of imagination, or the failure of political will.

But they should also vote intelligently; against the apartheid offshoots.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Ramaphosa encounters the irritable electorate

The president’s government has been unable to get to grips with rampant serious corruption
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: A clueless policy shift on land

The ANC needs to be reminded of the history of land acquisition
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: The big land delusion

Contrary to expectations, it is not a sector to create mass employment
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Rupert’s fortune came from hard work, not theft

EFF has no business demanding information on Johann Rupert and his family who are all exemplary citizens
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Nxesi thinks ideology will beat reality

Minister is unable to understanding that his beliefs are behind the unemployment crisis
Opinion
4 weeks ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will SA be dancing the Gwarra Gwarra or Jerusalema?

Peering into a crystal ball is often difficult, but scenario planning needs to go beyond standard probabilistic methods
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Public-sector pay talks may take a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Renewable energy plan hits the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HELEN ACTON: A Mantashe judicial review of ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s lessons from the master
Opinion

Related Articles

ANC is ‘arrogant’ and ‘out of touch’ with SA, Gwede Mantashe says

Politics

LETTER: Let’s give ourselves a break

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parties are exploiting unions

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blame ANC, not Eskom, for power crisis

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.