Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nuclear holds the possibility of endless amounts of clean energy

Germany’s dilemma about Russian gas stems from its decision to shut its nuclear stations under pressure from the green lobby

09 May 2022 - 16:59
The Koeberg nuclear power station, which is located about 30km north of Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG

I recently watched a fascinating video on nuclear fusion, the miracle source of energy that will save us all from global warming. It contained a simple but extraordinary graph showing how little worldwide energy is currently produced by renewable means. As nuclear fusion requires making miniature suns here on Earth, it’s a bit tricky to say the least, but progress is steady.

Your edition of May 9 carried two letters and an article on energy production, and none of them mentioned nuclear anywhere. Readers may know that electricity can be produced by nuclear fission in a conventional nuclear power station, but the ultimate Rosetta Stone is nuclear fusion, which holds out the possibility of endless amounts of clean energy.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Germany’s dilemma about Russian gas stems from its decision to shut its nuclear stations under pressure from the green lobby. Here in SA we are convulsed about dirty coal and dodgy deals with gas power ships. The UK seems to have woken up and is building a number of new nuclear stations, with little objection by the usual detractors.

Could it be the Greens have realised that floods and droughts are more dangerous than an efficient small modular reactor ticking not far away?

Bernard Benson, Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Iran shrugs off US nuclear talks as rising oil prices buoy leaders

Officials in Tehran say the oil surge means a pact with Washington is not essential
World
4 days ago

LETTER: Imagine electricity’s exciting new prospects

To say the government of the Union of SA was more intent on delivering electricity to whites than the ANC is to all black people misses the context
Opinion
5 days ago

SA’s green transition to cost more than R1-trillion by 2030

SA is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and the biggest in Africa
Business
1 week ago
