LETTER: Nuclear holds the possibility of endless amounts of clean energy

I recently watched a fascinating video on nuclear fusion, the miracle source of energy that will save us all from global warming. It contained a simple but extraordinary graph showing how little worldwide energy is currently produced by renewable means. As nuclear fusion requires making miniature suns here on Earth, it’s a bit tricky to say the least, but progress is steady.

Your edition of May 9 carried two letters and an article on energy production, and none of them mentioned nuclear anywhere. Readers may know that electricity can be produced by nuclear fission in a conventional nuclear power station, but the ultimate Rosetta Stone is nuclear fusion, which holds out the possibility of endless amounts of clean energy.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Germany’s dilemma about Russian gas stems from its decision to shut its nuclear stations under pressure from the green lobby. Here in SA we are convulsed about dirty coal and dodgy deals with gas power ships. The UK seems to have woken up and is building a number of new nuclear stations, with little objection by the usual detractors.

Could it be the Greens have realised that floods and droughts are more dangerous than an efficient small modular reactor ticking not far away?

Bernard Benson, Parklands

