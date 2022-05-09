×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MTN and Vodacom as bad as each other

Perhaps prepaid is a better alternative?

09 May 2022 - 17:07
MTN head office at Fairland in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
MTN head office at Fairland in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

With reference to David Bloch’s letter (“Why can Vodacom hike contract costs during term but consumers can’t leave?”, May 5) I have an MTN contract and the company has just done the same to me, telling how lucky I am that the cost has only increased by 5%!

It seems to me that all service providers do this. Switching will therefore probably not “cure” the problem. Perhaps prepaid is a better alternative?

Eddie Guild
Plattekloof Glen

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MTN share price falls as Rwanda profits drop by more than a third

MTN Rwanda said its profits dropped in the March quarter due to the payment of the first instalment to renew its operating licence
Companies
3 days ago

Regulator’s directive causes go-slow in MTN Nigeria calls

Earnings targets expected to be missed also due to Ukraine war fallout and MoMo investment
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Public-sector pay talks may take a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Renewable energy plan hits the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HELEN ACTON: A Mantashe judicial review of ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s lessons from the master
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.