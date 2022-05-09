LETTER: MTN and Vodacom as bad as each other

With reference to David Bloch’s letter (“Why can Vodacom hike contract costs during term but consumers can’t leave?”, May 5) I have an MTN contract and the company has just done the same to me, telling how lucky I am that the cost has only increased by 5%!

It seems to me that all service providers do this. Switching will therefore probably not “cure” the problem. Perhaps prepaid is a better alternative?

Eddie Guild

Plattekloof Glen

