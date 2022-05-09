LETTER: MTN and Vodacom as bad as each other
Perhaps prepaid is a better alternative?
09 May 2022 - 17:07
With reference to David Bloch’s letter (“Why can Vodacom hike contract costs during term but consumers can’t leave?”, May 5) I have an MTN contract and the company has just done the same to me, telling how lucky I am that the cost has only increased by 5%!
It seems to me that all service providers do this. Switching will therefore probably not “cure” the problem. Perhaps prepaid is a better alternative?
Eddie Guild
Plattekloof Glen
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.