LETTER: EFF too has blood on its hands on GBV

EFF must accept some of the blame for indirectly promoting gender-based violence

09 May 2022 - 17:18 Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
EFF supporters chant slogans outside Nelspriut magistrates court where the men accused of kidnapping and murdering Hillary Gardee appeared on May 9 2022. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
EFF supporters chant slogans outside Nelspriut magistrates court where the men accused of kidnapping and murdering Hillary Gardee appeared on May 9 2022. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

My condolences to the family and friends of Hillary Gardee. However, her father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, is wrong to blame other victims of crime for their “silence”.

I, for one, was not silent when EFF leader Julius Malema and some supporters threatened physical violence, including rape, against the late journalist Karima Brown, and verbally abused her. 

It is the same EFF, through one of its leaders, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who defended the manhandling of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana in Plumstead, Cape Town.

I am sorry about Hillary, but the EFF too has blood on its hands for indirectly promoting gender-based violence. It must accept some of the blame. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JUSTICE MALALA: There will be blood on the shop floor

The end of the ANC, which is now inevitable, will be hastened when the EFF sets up its own labour federation
5 days ago

LETTER: Parties are exploiting unions

Workers shouldn’t be fooled by politicians’ rhetoric about protecting their rights
5 days ago

ROB ROSE: Johann Rupert, the truth and the empty berets

The EFF has set up Johann Rupert as white bogeyman-in-chief, though most of what it says about him is completely wrong
3 weeks ago
