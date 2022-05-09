LETTER: EFF too has blood on its hands on GBV

My condolences to the family and friends of Hillary Gardee. However, her father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, is wrong to blame other victims of crime for their “silence”.

I, for one, was not silent when EFF leader Julius Malema and some supporters threatened physical violence, including rape, against the late journalist Karima Brown, and verbally abused her.

It is the same EFF, through one of its leaders, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who defended the manhandling of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana in Plumstead, Cape Town.

I am sorry about Hillary, but the EFF too has blood on its hands for indirectly promoting gender-based violence. It must accept some of the blame.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.