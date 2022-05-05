×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bounce-back loans likely to cause businesses to crash

Most small businesses don't make an actual profit, but provide a living for the owner and their family, as well as providing a service and employment

05 May 2022 - 14:00
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

SA's so-called “bounce-back loans” are doomed to failure through fraud and default, as the UK has found out — it is now writing off billions of pounds of similar loans.

Most small businesses don't make an actual profit, but provide a salary or living for the owner and their family, as well as providing a service and employment. If that business lost income through the pandemic, riots or floods, that income will not be made up on restarting the business.

At best the business will perform only as it did before the event. How, then, even with the best will in the world, will it be able to repay loans, especially with interest at prime plus 6.5 percentage points? The loans will either not be taken up, or will not be repaid.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN DLUDLU: Small businesses need more than just loans to bounce back

Less red tape, prompt payment by the state and stable electricity supply would make a huge difference
Opinion
1 day ago

‘Bounce Back’ billions on offer​

New and improved helping hand extended to SMEs battered by riots, floods and global pandemics
Business
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Zuma’s central role
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Investigative Directorate must get on ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Watch this space: after Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Blame ANC, not Eskom, for power crisis
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.