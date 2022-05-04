LETTER: Parties are exploiting unions

The EFF’s intention to form a trade union refers. It is disastrous and completely unproductive for workers to join a trade union formed and run by a political party. The tripartite alliance between Cosatu and two political parties has proven that the interests of the workers are never paramount.

The latest message from Cosatu following May Day 2022 stated: “Historically Workers Day [is] where workers reflect on their struggles and push for change. This is a message that the ANC cannot claim to misunderstand and that cannot be ignored any more.”

In essence, the trade unions have been emasculated and reduced to a workers’ recruitment desk for the ANC. The same will happen with the EFF. Workers need to understand once and for all that their rights ought to be protected by a trade union and not a political party.

Political parties such as the ANC and the EFF will make glowing speeches about workers’ rights but do nothing about it.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

