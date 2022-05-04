×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parties are exploiting unions

Workers shouldn’t be fooled by politicians’ rhetoric about protecting their rights

04 May 2022 - 15:39
Members of NUM and Amcu hold placards outside Sibanye-Stillwater’ss Kloof Mine in the southwest of Johannesburg in this March 25 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Members of NUM and Amcu hold placards outside Sibanye-Stillwater’ss Kloof Mine in the southwest of Johannesburg in this March 25 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The EFF’s intention to form a trade union refers. It is disastrous and completely unproductive for workers to join a trade union formed and run by a political party. The tripartite alliance between Cosatu and two political parties has proven that the interests of the workers are never paramount.

The latest message from Cosatu following May Day 2022 stated: “Historically Workers Day [is] where workers reflect on their struggles and push for change. This is a message that the ANC cannot claim to misunderstand and that cannot be ignored any more.”

In essence, the trade unions have been emasculated and reduced to a workers’ recruitment desk for the ANC. The same will happen with the EFF.  Workers need to understand once and for all that their rights ought to be protected by a trade union and not a political party.

Political parties such as the ANC and the EFF will make glowing speeches about workers’ rights but do nothing about it.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

EDITORIAL: Weak unions risk plenty spurning Ramaphosa

Cosatu members might come to rue the way they treated the president at the Workers’ Day rally
Opinion
10 hours ago

Unions and Sibanye to meet on Thursday in bid to end strike

NUM and Amcu refuse to back down on original pay demands, which group says it cannot afford
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: There will be blood on the shop floor

The end of the ANC, which is now inevitable, will be hastened when the EFF sets up its own labour federation
Opinion
10 hours ago
