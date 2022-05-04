LETTER: Let’s give ourselves a break

When James Cunningham’s doctor said he must get out more he didn’t mean he should leave the reservation (“ANC can’t steer SA through the hurricane”, May 3). The writer’s dystopian view of our future seems to have been triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Putin has raised the ire of the West, and they have more resources than Russia. He will lose, and will be lucky to survive when the Russian people realise they are international pariahs, despised by everyone.

If Cunningham is worried about Covid-19, thank goodness he wasn’t around during the plague. The production of Covid vaccines in record time has been remarkable, and has greatly increased our ability to detect and combat future viruses.

His observations about our governance by a corrupt and incompetent ANC are a matter of record. Where else in the world would a government issue a stern public warning to its cadres not to steal the reconstruction money it was sending their way?

But these problems have bedevilled most African countries since the 1950s. No-one has yet come up with a solution to how we (and many others) should best manage ourselves. Let’s not forget it took the world's successful democracies centuries of war before arriving at their present status, so maybe we should give ourselves a break.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

