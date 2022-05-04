×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crawford-Browne is mistaken

04 May 2022 - 15:35
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/OZAN KOSE
Terry Crawford-Browne ignored well-documented truths in his recent letter (“Appropriate for SA to expose Israeli genocide”, May 2).

Most democratic governments have rejected the reports of Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem and Amnesty International.

B’Tselem, by the way, turned Arabs over to the Palestinian Authority for selling land to Jews, a capital offence under Palestinian Authority and Jordanian law.

Len Bennett, Ottawa, Canada

