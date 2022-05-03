LETTER: Home affairs service is disgraceful

Linda Ensor’s report refers (“Home affairs stonewalls all objections to electoral amendment bill”, May 2). Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi should rather focus on his department getting its act together regarding the disgraceful service provided at home affairs branches.

On May 9 I will be making my fourth attempt to get my passport renewed, this even after booking appointments online. Each time it is the same: the system goes down and the staff say they do not know when it will come online again. They also have to use old computers, which adds to the problem.

Myra Havenga

Via email

