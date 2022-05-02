×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: United state of visa-less visitors

02 May 2022 - 18:19
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP
My daughter and family want to fly to the US in June to attend her brother’s wedding. The announcement that Delta Air Lines have been given the OK to start flying between the US and SA was encouraging.

As SA passport holders they applied online for visas and, after transfer of the necessary funds, were advised they would have to attend an interview for the visa issue.

The problem is that the form states: Cape Town — unavailable; Durban — unavailable; and Johannesburg — 14 November 2022. Does this mean that Cape Town and Durban offices are closed,  therefore they must join the queue for Johannesburg?

With Delta being so keen to fly this route, there must be many Americans with SA visas, issued in a much shorter period of time, ready to enjoy what SA has to offer. I wonder if Delta is aware of the US visa system here being in such poor shape that the return tourist trade will be lacking for some considerable time yet.

It would seem our visa system is in a much better state than that of the US.

John Scott
Hermanus

Massmart calls for easier visa rules to bring in skills

Kuseni Dlamini says SA needs easier access to scarce talent and the tourism industry will benefit from a more user-friendly visa process
Companies
1 week ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: We’re bleeding skilled workers and gaining unskilled ones

Home affairs minister Motsoaledi will not be able to keep unskilled immigrants out, but he will succeed in keeping skilled immigration capped
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Home affairs department offline after cable break

The department is waiting for State Information Technology Agency to give an estimated time for when the system will be online again
National
1 month ago

Home affairs dithers on migrant entry

Despite an ongoing influx of migrants into SA, the country’s refugee processing centres remain stubbornly closed for new asylum applications
Features
3 weeks ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: New critical skills list will cut skilled migration rather than expand it

The government has found reasons to exclude more and more categories of skilled people from the list, leaving 101 identified skills as ‘critical’
Opinion
1 month ago
