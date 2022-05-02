LETTER: United state of visa-less visitors

My daughter and family want to fly to the US in June to attend her brother’s wedding. The announcement that Delta Air Lines have been given the OK to start flying between the US and SA was encouraging.

As SA passport holders they applied online for visas and, after transfer of the necessary funds, were advised they would have to attend an interview for the visa issue.

The problem is that the form states: Cape Town — unavailable; Durban — unavailable; and Johannesburg — 14 November 2022. Does this mean that Cape Town and Durban offices are closed, therefore they must join the queue for Johannesburg?

With Delta being so keen to fly this route, there must be many Americans with SA visas, issued in a much shorter period of time, ready to enjoy what SA has to offer. I wonder if Delta is aware of the US visa system here being in such poor shape that the return tourist trade will be lacking for some considerable time yet.

It would seem our visa system is in a much better state than that of the US.

John Scott

Hermanus

