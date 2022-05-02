×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: This is not an episode of CSI

02 May 2022 - 18:11
Defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa case Maselela Teffo gets arrested in court. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa case Maselela Teffo gets arrested in court. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

I thought the days of “Hollywood-style” arrests were behind us. Why abuse the law to humiliate someone? The made-for-social-media public humiliation of advocate Maselela Teffo was distasteful and says a lot about those in charge of the criminal justice system.

The late Jackie Selebi abused his position as police chief by sending more than 20 police cars to the house of advocate Gerrie Nel and emasculating him in front of his family. This ego-boosting by the powers-that-be continued unabated under Bheki Cele as police commissioner, as police vans raided the offices of the Sunday Times to arrest a single unarmed journalist, Mzilikazi wa Afrika. The only dangerous weapon in those offices threatening the police was fearless journalism speaking truth to power.

The Teffo matter raises questions about our criminal justice system and its values. Has it been corrupted by ANC politics? If Teffo broke the law, there are other ways to make him accountable. Why humiliate him? What is the point?

Please grow up and stop abusing your positions to jack up your flaccid egos. This is our country too. Treat it with respect.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JONNY STEINBERG: Two men’s 30-year fight for justice after wrongful conviction

The apartheid state connived in the murder charges, but the department of justice still looks the other way
Opinion
4 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC president?

Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to clean the party of its corrupt image is facing stiff resistance from within the party
Opinion
1 week ago

THARIN PILLAY: Making a racket about racketeering

Racketeering charges may seem like just another charge among many, but they can be used to secure convictions of corrupt high-ranking officials ...
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: State capture report shows how ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Watch this space: after Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Treasury vindicated for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PHILIPPA RODSETH: Proposed procurement ...
Opinion
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: Transformation at all costs, a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAPS mask supplier fined for price gouging

National / Health

LETTER: Replace endless police imbizos with jail time for criminals

Opinion / Letters

New police commissioner can change SA’s trajectory

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.