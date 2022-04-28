LETTER: Western Cape ‘plebiscite’

I am informed that those trying to achieve independence for the Western Cape from the catastrophe that SA has become plan to ask the DA to arrange, by means of a private members’ motion, for a referendum to be held to assess local support for the proposal.

May I ask that the term “referendum” be dropped, in preference to the correct word to describe the process, a “plebiscite”?

When, or if, the whole wonderful idea reaches the stage of an appeal to the UN, the word plebiscite will have a familiar historical ring and might add weight to the process. Heaven knows, it will need all the support it can get to move our somnolent government to even read the thing!

John Logan, Kenilworth