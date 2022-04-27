×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Musk’s Twitter challenge

27 April 2022 - 17:18
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

I wish Elon Musk the best of luck with his wonderful intentions for my favourite social medium, Twitter (“Twitter agrees to Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover”, April 25).

But I wonder how he can prevent this explosive Pandora’s box from being abused by the likes of Bell Pottinger and Vladimir Putin to launch avalanches of fake news through populist “echo chambers” misleading majority electorates against what’s best for their future.

Consider their potential to generate vastly more “bots” of the sort that enabled Donald Trump to steal his election from Hillary Clinton and enabled the ANC to ensure re-election with racist and communist promises to end “white monopoly capitalism” with “expropriation without compensation” and “radical economic transformation”.

Siegfried Hannig
Randburg

Twitter deal sparks plunge in value of Tesla shares

Investors concerned about how Elon Musk will fund the acqusition
Companies
1 hour ago

Twitter agrees to Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover

The share rockets after Musk clinches deal to buy the social media platform
Companies
1 day ago

Elon Musk’s Starlink signs second deal to provide in-flight internet

Hawaiian Airlines will equip select aircraft in its transpacific fleet next year
Companies
2 days ago

Musk trying to appeal court’s finding that his Tesla tweets were false

Musk, and other defendants in a shareholder lawsuit over the tweet, asked a judge to certify the order so it can be appealed
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: ANC has smeared its middle finger all ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Mavuso controversy highlights what is ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: SA’s stance on Russia means it has no ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Expect the dollar to have a ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Eskom demands better from ANC
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.