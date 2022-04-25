LETTER: Eskom demands better from ANC

Please consider republishing your front-page headline “ANC demands better from Eskom” (22 April) as a sequel. Given Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso’s correct and principled stand later that day at Scopa, “Eskom demands better from ANC” is the real story.

And then we can hope for a third and final sequel, “SA demands better from ANC”, with the subheading “ANC trounced at elections. Punished for two decades of sabotaging SA’s future” in 2024.

Let’s just hope for all of our sakes, and particularly the segment of the population that the ANC grows fastest (unemployed, poorly educated and excluded young people), this blockbuster doesn’t end up playing out like Die Hard.

Rolf Endres

Craighall Park

