LETTER: Suppliers warn of sugar shortage after KZN floods

The SA Sugar Converters Association (Sasca) is extremely concerned about the claim in Bekezela Phakathi's report that there will be no sugar shortage despite the flood in KwaZulu-Natal, when in fact our members have been clearly warned to the contrary by suppliers. (We can keep the sugar flowing despite floods, say growers, April 20).

Even as several manufacturers are struggling to locate sugar and have been forced to turn to imports, it is reported by growers that there is no shortage. We struggle to understand the logic or motive behind such claims. In many cases, we have members who have contacted several mills and have been unable to get an adequate supply.

It should in fact be the growers that sound the alarm, because this situation will surely lead to even more tariff-free sugar imports from Eswatini. While our members, who employ thousands of South Africans, are being forced to pay about 70% higher prices for sugar “to protect local growers”, Eswatini will again be the greatest beneficiary of SA’s huge import tariffs. Eswatini is the biggest exporter of sugar to SA, and because it is in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), tariffs are not charged.

We are also increasingly concerned by the SA Sugar Association’s seemingly conflicted approach towards Eswatini sugar. As its members demand more higher tariff protection, the association seems to completely ignore the fact that the biggest exporter to SA, Eswatini, which accounts for 95% of raw sugar imports, is excluded.

Alastair Gore

Chair, Sasca

