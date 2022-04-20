LETTER: SA must shun Saudi Arabia, Israel

Allan Wolman is absolutely correct in his observations about Saudi Arabia’s atrocious human rights record (“Riyadh’s poor rights record ignored”, April 19). His language is quite temperate when describing the country’s transgressions and prohibitions.

SA should take a firm stand against Saudi Arabia and uphold international human rights norms rigorously. Many human rights organisations have reported on these oppressive practices. Amnesty International issues yearly reports exposing the Saudi regime’s excesses.

SA should be more vigilant in meeting its international obligations, and impose punitive economic measures on pariah states that indulge in wanton and gross human rights abuses. There should be no exception.

Amnesty International was recently also unequivocal in its observation that Israel “must be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians”. Similar to Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses that Wolman points to, Amnesty International states that “Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights”.

It is unconscionable that SA has not taken more drastic measures against serial rights abusers like Saudi Arabia and Israel. There can be no favouritism when dealing with countries with repulsive, horrific attitudes to human life. Israel, like Riyadh, must face the most severe sanction, denunciation and ostracism.

Anything less gives succour to despicable, repugnant governments like Saudi Arabia, China, Israel and Russia.

Abbas Mahomed

Houghton

